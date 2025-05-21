Punjab Budget to boost business, digital finance: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said the upcoming provincial budget will feature enhanced allocations for business development, trade facilitation and digital financial infrastructure, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic transformation.

He expressed these views while addressing the Second TiGap Business Excellence Awards 2025, celebrating the outstanding contributions of Pakistan’s business leaders and institutions to the national economy. The Trader Ittehad Group (All Pakistan) and Events Business jointly organised the event.

The Minister observed that Punjab’s business community is no longer surviving; it is preparing to lead. “The Punjab government was laying the foundation of an economy where innovation, integrity and hard work were the true engines of progress,” he lauded the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and innovation of the country’s business community. “Our business sector is the backbone of the economy, and it continues to drive national development with determination and vision,” he added.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s pro-business initiatives, he said that a transparent, consultative and innovation-driven business environment is being actively cultivated across the province. “The current leadership in Punjab has moved beyond traditional governance. Today, we are empowering youth, expanding economic opportunities, and embracing the digital age,” he added.

He cited initiatives such as ‘Startup Punjab’, interest-free loans for women, modern industrial zones and smart tax reforms as key pillars of the government’s economic agenda.

Applauding the performance of the PML-N government in Punjab over the past 15 months, he said the province was now offering interest-free loans to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “Punjab is the only province extending such large-scale financial support, with a focus on real, inclusive growth,” he noted. “These are not mere announcements, they represent a system where business voices are heard and integrated into policy.”

Speaking on the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, the Minister praised the valour and strategic acumen of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “The entire nation salutes our brave defenders who foiled the enemy’s designs with exemplary courage. Their success is a source of pride for every Pakistani,” he added. He also acknowledged the national unity demonstrated during this critical time as Pakistan’s greatest strength.

