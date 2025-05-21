President congratulates COAS Gen Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

The President appreciated the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in giving a befitting reply to the unprovoked Indian aggression and foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The President said that the rank of Field Marshal is recognition of his services for the defence of the country.

He said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces deserve praise for Pakistan’s effective response to Indian attacks.

He said that in response to Indian aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir crushed the enemy’s arrogance with excellent strategy.

