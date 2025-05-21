FPCCI UBG greets Gen Asim

LAHORE: S M Tanveer congratulated General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief, United Business Group (UBG), has congratulated General Asim Munir on his promotion to the exceptional rank of Field Marshal.

“On behalf of the United Business Group (UBG) and the business community, I extend my warmest congratulations to General Asim Munir on his promotion to the distinguished rank of Field Marshal,” he said, adding: “This prestigious appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding service to the nation.”

He said the whole business community is confident that his continued guidance and vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our great nation.

As we celebrate this milestone, said Tanveer, we also reaffirm our commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth and development. At UBG, we are driven by a shared vision to transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse, akin to the Asian Tiger. We believe that with strategic planning, innovative policies, and collaborative efforts, we can achieve remarkable growth and prosperity for our nation, he stressed.

