Maryam congratulates Gen Asim

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. She has expressed her best wishes for the Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir.

She lauded that the Field Marshal General Asim Munir has rendered valuable services for the country and the nation. She prayed that may Pakistan Army touches the exalted heights of professionalism and competence under the able leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir.

