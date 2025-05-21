Dreams of hegemony

Hegemony is the political, economic, and military predominance of one state over other states, either regional or global. India is one country that is trying to take advantage of her size, population, and economic prowess and is fixated on achieving her perverted objective of Akhand Bharat.

It occupies a central place in the ideological framework of RSS and further enforced by the RSS long-term insistence on imposing the Hindutva ideology on the nearly 1.50 billion denizens where 14 percent or over 200 million are Muslims. Hindutva is a dominant form of Hindu nationalist politics in India, and it has become a rallying cry for a large segment of the population.

According to RSS ideology, “These words include the feeling that this entire land from Attock to Cutack, Kutch to Kamrup and Kashmir to Kanya Kumari is not only sacred to us but is a part of us.

The people who have been born in it since times immemorial and who still live in it may have all the differences superficially brought about by place and time, but the basic unity of their entire life can be seen in every devotee of Akhand Bharat.“ With the BJP in full control, with the fascist and prejudicial mindset of Narendra Modi, with huge funding by tycoons in India as well as by Indian Diaspora, and with street power and hooliganism of fundamentalists, the RSS has intensified its goal of imposing Hindutva ideology.

Besides RSS, other Hindu nationalist political groups such as Shiv Sena, have sought the repossession of Jammu and Kashmir under the pretence of Akhand Bharat, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that removed the semi-autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Hindutva highlights the concept of Akhand Bharat under it and advocates for inclusive Hindu nationhood and religion-centered chauvinism, cultural integration, and hegemony by elite social class.

However, its doctrine is not fully accepted by those who do not subscribe to the exclusion of other religious, caste, or ethnic groups. They are averse to political polarization, economic inequality, and overt religious discrimination, mostly against Muslims, and even Christians, Sikhs, and others.

India, which prides herself as the world’s largest democracy, the bastion of secularism, and overarching inclusivity, with universally advertised boasts of Incredible India and Shining India, has lost the razzle-dazzle of such boasting and conceit.

The Akhand Bharat target of bringing neighbours such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and more importantly, Pakistan under its banner has gone off the mark. Pakistan has steadfastly stood as a bulwark against all Indian designs of a jingoistic mentality of Akhand Bharat.

Gradually, the regional dynamics are changing. Today, after the ouster of Hasina Wajed, the government and people of Bangladesh are steering away from their large neighbour. Hasina was a puppet on a string, and her genuflection at the altar of New Delhi was a black stain in the history of Bangladesh.

Indian communication network is still just one mile away from the Indo-Bangladesh border. India had granted easy access to Bangladeshis to cross the border to work, take advantage of medical facilities, and establish Haat Markets at the border.

The Indian influence had brainwashed Hasina against Pakistan, much to the consternation of millions of her country’s citizens, who still felt affinity with their former country persons on the other side of India.

The ignominious exodus of Hasina enabled these hidden warm feelings to come out, and the ensuing events and pronouncements are proof positive that Bangladeshis want to be hand-in-hand with Pakistanis.

Bhutan was heavily dependent on India for security, economy, and development. Being a landlocked kingdom, Bhutan was strapped and even received foreign aid from India. Now, Bhutan is reaching out to China, having resolved most of the territorial issues.

Bhutan’s China policy also reflects its self-interest that extends to economic self-sufficiency and self-reliance. China can be a strong partner and assist Bhutan through various initiatives that India provided for decades. At the same time, Bhutan is opening up to foreign direct investment, and this is a paradigm shift for a nation that was not comfortable with any foreign influence.

Nepal, another landlocked Indian neighbour, is also dependent on India primarily due to trade, foreign direct investment, and shared cultural and socio-economic ties. India is the largest trading partner and source of investment for Nepal, with a significant portion of Nepal’s trade and investment flowing through India.

Nepal and China are bonding their friendship in a strong way and both desire to be more connected, despite some border issues. Although the dependence on India is overarching, there is now a new thinking in Nepal that China can provide substantial investment, allow liberal imports of Nepali goods, give access to Chinese Ports, and finance infrastructure projects. The shift from dependency on India is slowly taking a new trajectory.

Sri Lanka-India relations move from right to left depending on which government is in power in Colombo. India is a major trading partner, and this has resulted in economic dependency on India, primarily due to the proximity between the two nations.

However, China has made, and is vigorously making, huge strides in fostering relations. China financed the construction of Hambantota Port, providing market access, supplying essential raw materials and defence equipment, and loans, especially during the difficult times faced by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is very important for China since Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port have become flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese influence is rising, and it is to the credit of Sri Lankan government that it is delicately balancing ties with both large Asian countries.

India was very influential in Afghanistan, doing large trade, financing many projects, promoting Kabul at world forums, and, at the same time, financing terrorists to attack Pakistan. Come the new Taliban government, the ecosystem changed, and India made an inglorious exit, lock, stock, and barrel.

Trade does continue, and Pakistan even during the recent conflict, magnanimously allows Afghan trucks carrying goods to cross the Wagah Border. Although there were reports that New Delhi was making overtures to Kabul, there has not been significant progress.

The new evolving regional scenario is putting immense pressure on Indian intrigues and machinations to prove that it is still a dominant authority in South Asia. It seems the policymakers in India probably do not realize the futility of obsolete rhetoric and the gravity of its consequences.

The incessant fulminations of Modi and his cohorts have always been provocative and aggressive, and now the world is fully aware of his words and deeds, which are a combination of obfuscation and inaccuracies. His pathetic address to Indians after the ceasefire is a manifestation of his hate harangue.

He is still under pernicious delusions to repeat his misadventure, neglecting to accept that the next conflict would be like a volcano that would erupt and there is no telling how far its fire will spread.

Advice to Modi is to pack bags and go on a long yatra to some remote Ashram. The BJP, RSS, and Hindutva adherents must now realize that their dream of Akhand Bharat and hegemony have been blown to smithereens. It’s time to live and let live.

Madam Nadira Panjwani, a renowned philanthropist, recited a prayer that is so essential for all. She prayed that “May our mothers sleep without fear for their children, may our children wake up to laughter and hope, may the gentle winds of peace sweep across our region and may the people of Pakistan and India walk together towards a future filled with dignity and happiness for both nations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025