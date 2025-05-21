AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
Markets Print 2025-05-21

European shares close near nine-week high

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

FRANKFURT: European stocks closed at near nine-week highs on Tuesday with utilities and telecom firms leading gains, while some positive corporate earnings also bolstered sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.7% higher after notching an eight-week high. Most regional bourses also ended up, with ones in Germany and Ireland touching a record high, while Spain’s was trading at its highest since 2008.

Utilities rose 1.8%, leading broader gains, with Portugal’s EDP Renovaveis climbing 4.1% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold.”

Shares of offshore wind power developers Oersted jumped 14.5% and Vestas Wind gained 4.8% after US President Donald Trump’s administration lifted a month-old stop-work order on a major offshore wind facility planned off the coast of New York. Vodafone’s 7.3% gain after the telecom giant said it sees cash-flow growth this year boosted the sector 1.7%.

Broader markets also stabilised after a surprise downgrade by Moody’s on US sovereign credit late on Friday sapped risk appetite. However, Wall Street had recouped early declines to close flat on Monday.

“The downgrade did shake confidence a little bit yesterday, but it seems like we quickly got over that... So (today) it kind of seems just a little bit of a rebalancing in appetite,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, China cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October on Tuesday, to help buffer the economy against the impact of the Sino-US trade war.

Luxury stocks, which are exposed to Chinese consumers, gained on Tuesday with LVMH up 1.3%, Burberry gaining 3.7% and Kering up 4%. The wider index was up 0.3%.

The European Union and Britain announced new sanctions against Russia without waiting for the United States to join them, casting a cloud over future developments in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Investors are also awaiting any trade deals, with Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set to kick in again in early July.

On the earnings front, SalMar dropped 7.8% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the Norwegian salmon farmer reported lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

