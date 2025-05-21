AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-21

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 18.45 million tons

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 18.45 million metric tons by May 18, up from 18.26 million a week earlier, and down 34% YEAR ON year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 4.96 million tons exported so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.45 million tons, Germany with 2.36 million tons, Latvia with 2.09 million tons and France with 2.05 million tons.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of 2024. Export data for Italy has not been complete since December 2024 and export figures for Bulgaria and Ireland have been incomplete since the beginning of the 2023/24 marketing year.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.

EU barley exports totalled 4.22 million tons, virtually unchanged from a week earlier and down 22% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 18.45 million tons

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories