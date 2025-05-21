EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 18.45 million tons

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 18.45 million metric tons by May 18, up from 18.26 million a week earlier, and down 34% YEAR ON year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 4.96 million tons exported so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.45 million tons, Germany with 2.36 million tons, Latvia with 2.09 million tons and France with 2.05 million tons.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of 2024. Export data for Italy has not been complete since December 2024 and export figures for Bulgaria and Ireland have been incomplete since the beginning of the 2023/24 marketing year.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.

EU barley exports totalled 4.22 million tons, virtually unchanged from a week earlier and down 22% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.