Pakistan beat India 14-1 in West Asia Baseball Cup semifinal

Pakistan’s baseball team have outclassed India 14-1 in the semifinal of the West Asia Baseball Cup in Karaj of Iran, to qualify for the final.

The national baseball team will now face Palestine in the final of the tournament tomorrow.

The match ended after seven innings under the mercy rule, with Pakistan maintaining a commanding lead throughout. The defending champions took early control, scoring five runs each in the first and third innings.

Third baseman Hussain played a key role, recording two hits, two RBIs, and scoring four runs. Centre fielder Wasim Akram and designated hitter Muhammad Rehan also contributed significantly, combining for four hits and four RBIs.

Starting pitcher Muhammad Haris provided a solid foundation on the mound, giving up just one earned run and striking out four over 4.1 innings. Relievers Syed Muhib Shah and Hussain Imam closed out the game with 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out five batters between them.

India struggled to keep pace, managing only four hits and committing 10 fielding errors. Their pitchers also issued eight walks. India’s sole run came in the first inning.

With this comprehensive win, Pakistan has secured a spot in Wednesday’s final against Palestine as they aim to retain their West Asia Baseball Cup title.

Following the match, Pakistan Federation Baseball President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah dedicated the victory to the armed forces of Pakistan in a video message.