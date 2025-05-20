AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
MLCF 75.41 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.2%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (9.02%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.9%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.47%)
SSGC 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.98%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.94%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,745 Increased By 21.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 119,197 Decreased By -492.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,367 Decreased By -197.8 (-0.54%)
Most Gulf indexes rise, Dubai benchmark hits record high

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 02:25pm

Most Gulf bourses inched higher early on Tuesday, with Dubai’s main share index hitting a record high on optimism over business agreements between the UAE and the United States.

The agreements are expected to expand the footprint of American AI and cloud companies in the Middle East. OpenAI last week announced plans to develop a massive new data center in the UAE.

Brent futures dipped on 0.41% Tuesday as investors weighed the impact on supply from Russia-Ukraine peace talks and US-Iran negotiations.

Dubai’s main share index was up 0.07%, supported by a 3.25% rise in public shareholding company National General Insurance Co.

The benchmark hit an all-time high for the third straight session.

Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up 0.33% and Qatar’s benchmark stock index rose 0.41%, with the country’s Islamic Bank Masraf Al Rayan up 1.99%.

Bucking the trend, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.04%, weighed down by a 4.17% drop in telecom company Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company.

Most Gulf bourses gain on upbeat earnings, easing tariff concerns

Water distributor Miahona jumped 4.52% and was among the top gainers on the benchmark.

Among global markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.33% higher, while Wall Street futures traded lower on concerns after Moody’s downgrade of the country’s credit rating.

Gulf STOCK

