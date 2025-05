BEIJING: TotalEnergies plans to propose to the Mozambique government to lift the force majeure on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project there and plans to resume construction by mid-summer, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

The French energy major is also looking at reducing the capital expenditure of its Papua LNG project by 20%-25%, he told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas conference.