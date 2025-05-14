AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025
TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Polish biogas company to HitecVision

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 04:42pm

PARIS: TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell 50% of Polish biogas producer Polska Grupa Biogazowa to Norwegian investment company HitecVision.

The French energy company said the sale agreement represented an enterprise value of 190 million euros ($213.6 million).

The deal will help Polska Grupa Biogazowa to continue growth in Poland where biogas is developing rapidly, Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies said in a statement.

Erlend Ellingsen, CEO and Managing Partner of HitecVision, said the companies had complementary skills that they would put to use for “scaling” PGB significantly over the next few years through greenfield projects as well as M&A.

European Union rules allow countries and companies to count biogas as green energy alongside wind and solar and mandate its use via quotas, notably in the transport sector.

Last year, Total sold a 10% stake in its BioNorrois biogas unit to sugar maker Crystal Union.

The French company aims to produce 100 Terawatt-hours (TWh) worth of biogas by 2030, up from 1.2 TWh in 2024.

Biogas is chemically similar to natural gas drilled out of the ground but is made from animal waste and crop residue.

The HitecVision deal is subject to governmental and other regulatory approvals.

