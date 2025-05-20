AIRLINK 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.06%)
FCCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.55%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.52%)
FLYNG 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.84%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
MLCF 74.03 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.33%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 173.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.21%)
PRL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.7%)
SSGC 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.76%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,723 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.35%)
BR30 37,673 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 118,952 Decreased By -737.5 (-0.62%)
KSE30 36,316 Decreased By -249.3 (-0.68%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand records 1.75% y/y drop in foreign visitors so far in 2025

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:44am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to May 18 fell 1.75% from the same period a year earlier, the Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were about 13.4 million foreign visitors in the period, it said in a statement.

Thailand records 11.84 million foreign visitors so far in 2025, up 0.12% y/y

China was the largest source market, with 1.83 million visitors.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Council cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 37 million from 38 million.

There was a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

Thailand Thailand economy Thailand GDP Thailand’s foreign tourist

Comments

200 characters

Thailand records 1.75% y/y drop in foreign visitors so far in 2025

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

Read more stories