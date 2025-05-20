Thailand records 1.75% y/y drop in foreign visitors so far in 2025

BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to May 18 fell 1.75% from the same period a year earlier, the Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were about 13.4 million foreign visitors in the period, it said in a statement.

China was the largest source market, with 1.83 million visitors.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Council cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 37 million from 38 million.

There was a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.