Business & Finance

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 11:41am

The Board of Directors of Samba Bank Limited (SBL) has approved the appointment of Rashid Jahangir as acting president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

His appointment will be effective from May 22, 2025, “till the time permanent president & CEO is appointed in due course,” the bank wrote in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

Before, Jahangir was holding the position of Deputy CEO of Samba Bank.

As per Samba’s latest financial results, the bank posted a decline of 53% in its profit-after-tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, against the profit it made during the same period the previous year.

SBL recorded a PAT of Rs166.85 million in Jan-Mar 2025, against Rs358.68 million in Jan-Mar 2024.

SBL total income declined 10% to Rs1.94 billion in Jan-March 2025 from Rs2.18 billion in the same period last year.

