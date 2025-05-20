AIRLINK 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
CPHL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.89%)
FCCL 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 49.19 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.26%)
HUBC 140.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.38%)
HUMNL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.35%)
MLCF 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.56%)
OGDC 210.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.43%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.83%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 174.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
PTC 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SEARL 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.77%)
SSGC 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,740 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.21%)
BR30 37,734 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -548.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 36,378 Decreased By -186.5 (-0.51%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, banks lead Australian shares higher ahead of RBA rate decision

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:28am

Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, driven by broad-based gains in mining stocks and banks, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7% at 8,356.7, as of 0033 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to deliver its closely watched interest rate decision later in the day.

Economists surveyed by Reuters reckon the RBA will cut by 25 basis points, and market pricing indicates a 99.8% probability.

The financials sub-index gained 1.2%, with shares of National Australia Bank and Westpac up 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

The mining sector rose 0.6%, with shares of major miners BHP and Fortescue gaining 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Rio Tinto said Chile’s state-owned copper producer Codelco on Monday has selected the global mining giant as a partner for its Maricunga lithium project. Shares of Rio were up 0.7%. Shares of gold miners St Barbara and Northern Star Resources were up 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

Australian shares dip ahead of central bank’s rate decision

Energy stocks rose 0.6%, supported by Woodside Energy and Santos, up 0.2% and 0.8% respectively, as oil prices climbed on concerns over a potential breakdown in US-Iran nuclear talks, dimming prospects for increased Iranian oil supply.

In company news, Australia-based enterprise software firm TechnologyOne surged 10%, becoming the benchmark’s top gainer after reporting a 31% increase in first-half results and raising its fiscal 2025 profit outlook to 13% to 17%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 12,702.42.

Around the globe, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.85%.

The US S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq were mostly steady on Monday.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, banks lead Australian shares higher ahead of RBA rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

Read more stories