AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.47%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
MLCF 74.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
PPL 175.91 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.04%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.21%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,469 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,470 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.36%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares dip ahead of central bank’s rate decision

Recorder Report Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 11:10am

Australian shares slipped on Monday, as losses in banks and miners offset strong performances by gold stocks, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 8,303.3, as of 0033 GMT.

The benchmark index ended 0.6% higher on Friday.

The RBA is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.85% on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, as easing inflation gives policymakers room to counter mounting global risks.

The central bank’s outlook will be in sharp focus as investors scale back expectations for rate cuts, following a Sino-US tariff truce and strong domestic jobs data that eased recession fears.

Swaps now price in a 97.87% chance of a rate cut at the RBA’s meeting.

Mining sector shed 1% on the back of subdued iron ore prices.

Shares of BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were down 1.4%, 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

The rate-sensitive financials sub-index was down 0.4%, with shares of National Australia Bank and Westpac each down 0.6%. ANZ lost nearly 1%.

Energy stocks lost 0.7%. Gold stocks rose 1.5%, tracking gains in bullion prices. Shares of Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining were up 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

In company news, New Hope Corporation lost 5.7% to emerge as one of the top laggards in the benchmark index.

Australian shares end little changed as miners fall offsets broader gain

The energy company posted a 27% drop in its quarterly underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and trimmed its group saleable coal production and coal sales for fiscal year 2025.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,683.19.

Globally, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.59%.

The US S&P 500 index closed up 0.7% on Friday, while Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Australian shares Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares dip ahead of central bank’s rate decision

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories