May 20, 2025
Business & Finance

Australia’s central bank cuts rates to two-year low of 3.85%

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to a two-year low of 3.85% citing a darker global outlook and cooling inflation at home, though it also remained cautious on further easing.

Wrapping up a two-day policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia said upside risks to inflation had diminished while international developments were expected to weigh on the domestic economy.

Australian shares dip ahead of central bank’s rate decision

Markets had been fully priced for an easing given a slowdown in inflation at home and a darker outlook globally following the announcement of hefty US tariffs on imports.

