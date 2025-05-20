AIRLINK 155.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.54%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
CPHL 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 48.79 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.41%)
HUBC 140.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.38%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
OGDC 210.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.41%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.63%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 174.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.98%)
PRL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.69%)
SSGC 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,734 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,059 Decreased By -630.6 (-0.53%)
KSE30 36,355 Decreased By -209.9 (-0.57%)
Iron ore rangebound as traders gauge resilient demand, soft China data

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:18am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices traded within a thin range on Tuesday, as investors weighed resilient near-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient against subdued economic data from top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) held its ground at 723.5 yuan ($100.17) a metric ton, as of 0252 GMT.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was trading 0.15% higher at $99.6 a ton.

“Production among Chinese iron ore mining enterprises continued rising last week as operations resumed at more mines,” said consultancy Mysteel.

The total volume of iron ore concentrate produced increased 2% week-on-week to reach 498,800 tons a day on average, according to data from Mysteel.

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, dipped 0.35% month-on-month to 2.45 million tons, said broker Everbright Futures.

While hot metal output fell slightly month-on-month, production is still relatively high, and the demand for steel in manufacturing continues to grow, said broker Galaxy Futures.

On the supply-side, shipments of iron ore from major producers Australia and Brazil increased 9.53% month-on-month to 33.48 million tons, said broker Hexun Futures in a note.

Iron ore falls on muted China economic data

Broadly, sentiment was also hit by slowing growth in China’s factory output and retail sales numbers that missed expectations while stagnation in new home prices continued.

China’s crude steel output in April slid 7% from March, though production was still reasonably high, data showed on Monday.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 0.76% and 0.98%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar was down 0.39%, hot-rolled coil eased 0.19%, wire rod dipped 0.54% and stainless steel lost nearly 1%.

