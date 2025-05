KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by stronger rival Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit, while traders also awaited cargo surveyors’ export estimates.

Malaysian palm oil futures gain

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 27 ringgit, or 0.7%, to 3,909 ringgit ($911.83) a metric ton in early trade. Reuters