AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee slips along with local stocks and Chinese yuan even as dollar softens

Reuters Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 10:11pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday as dollar bids from foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodial clients, and a softer Chinese yuan outweighed positive cues from broad weakness in the greenback.

The rupee closed at 85.6350 against the U.S. dollar, down about 0.3% on the day.

Asian currencies were mixed on the day while the offshore Chinese yuan dipped lower after China cut key benchmark lending rates and corporate seasonal demand for dollars remained high.

A fall in local equities also weighed on the rupee, with traders pointing to dollar demand from foreign banks, likely spurred by mild outflows from local stocks.

Indian rupee ends tad higher

Benchmark Indian equity indexes closed down by about 1% each on the day while the yield on the country’s benchmark 10-year bond dipped.

The rupee should stabilize in the 84-86 band “aligning with its historical tendency to regain equilibrium after sharp currency movements,” analyst at DBS said in a Tuesday note.

The local currency had declined to its all-time low of 87.95 in February but has since clawed back losses despite spurts of volatility trigged by shifts in U.S. trade policies and the India-Pakistan conflict.

The currency’s 1-month implied volatility, a gauge of future expectations, has eased to about 5% after rising above 7% last week when the conflict flared up.

Traders reckon that in the near-term currency markets will remain focused on developments arising from trade deal negotiations.

The dollar meanwhile, appeared under pressure amid uncertainty over trade policy, concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook, and fading confidence in the long-held exceptionalism of U.S. assets.

Speculators are net short the dollar to the tune of $17.32 billion, close to the most bearish position on the buck since July 2023, according to CFTC data. On the day, the dollar index was down nearly 0.3% at 100.1.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee slips along with local stocks and Chinese yuan even as dollar softens

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Improving tax-to-GDP ratio crucial to ease Pakistan debt burden: FBR official

China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

India to resume border ceremony with Pakistan

National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Naushahro Feroze: Sindh home minister’s house set on fire as canal protest turns violent

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories