AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

Dollar retreats on US ratings downgrade

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

NEW YORK: The US dollar weakened broadly on Monday, hitting a more than one-week low against the safe-haven yen, Swiss franc and euro as markets digested a surprise downgrade of the US government’s credit rating, while trade tensions also weighed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews on Sunday that President Donald Trump will impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith”.

But Moody’s action to cut the United States’ top sovereign credit rating by one notch on Friday started the ball rolling downward for the dollar. Moody’s cited concerns about the US government’s growing $36 trillion debt pile.

The move followed similar actions by Fitch in the summer of 2023, and S&P’s downgrade in 2011.

The news saw the dollar lose ground against its major rivals following four straight winning weeks when it was boosted by rising optimism for US trade deals and a thaw in relations with China that eased fears of a global recession.

“Credit ratings matter and the fact that the US sees itself downgraded so early into the year is indicative of how negative analysts and economists feel the impact of this new approach to trade will be,” said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

“The overall financial environment remains cautious, perplexed and on a trend of ‘Sell America’ which this development on credit could further exacerbate, reflecting poorly on the dollar value going forward.”

The greenback fell to 144.665 yen, its lowest since May 8 on Monday, and was last down 0.4% at 145.07. It also fell to its weakest level in more than a week at 0.8317 Swiss francs.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.7% to $1.1248, after earlier rising to its highest since May 9.

Sterling also gained versus the dollar, adding 0.6% to $1.3363. Earlier in the session the pound climbed to its highest since April 30 as Britain agreed the most significant reset of defense and trade ties with the European Union since Brexit on Monday.

Despite the dollar’s losses on Monday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said that he has seen no large-scale move away from US assets, and noted that the greenback remains the world’s reserve currency.

China on Monday meanwhile called on the US to take responsible policy measures to maintain the stability of the international financial and economic system and safeguard the interests of investors.

That followed Bessent’s stern warning on Sunday to countries not negotiating in good faith with the US on trade.

However, a Financial Times report that the US had begun serious trade talks with the EU brightened the mood a bit. Those talks broke a long deadlock, offering some hope for additional deals after Washington inked a framework agreement with Britain earlier this month.

Trump has previously said he has potential deals with India, Japan and South Korea as well, although talks with Tokyo seem to be stumbling over car tariffs.

In the market, “there’s a lot of complacency about the ability to pull off deals,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. “Confidence that the US economy is going to weather this is very much open to question.”

Dollar Scott Bessent US ratings

Comments

200 characters

Dollar retreats on US ratings downgrade

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories