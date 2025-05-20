NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the dissolution of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) without a transition framework, which has caused operational confusion about the development projects.

The standing committee recommended formulating clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a centralised oversight mechanism to ensure accountability and continuity for development projects.

The committee met with Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani in the chair at the Parliament house on Monday.

NA panel urges PM to reconsider PWD closure

The members reviewed implementation of previous recommendations, examined sub-committee findings, and assessed progress on development initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

A detailed report was presented by the sub-committee led by Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, MNA, on the status of projects transferred to the provinces in the wake of PWD dissolution. The report, based on four meetings, outlined inter-ministerial coordination efforts and challenges in implementing Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) schemes, especially where federal funding is executed through provincial bodies.

The committee expressed concern over persistent execution issues, including re-tendering delays in Punjab, contractor litigation, and limited capacity within Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Members also noted delays in third-party verifications and pending payments. To address these, the sub-committee was reconstituted with Zulfiqar Bachani, Malik Sohail Khan, and Muhammad Ameer Sultan joining as members under the convenership of Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the PSDP fund disbursements are made based on provincial requisitions, with no discrimination. Funds of the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Plan has been released. Members were informed that new national projects will be finalized by 31st May, with several PC-1s already submitted for inclusion in the PSDP. Members emphasised timely consultation on these projects to reflect public priorities.

Members were also briefed on the Roche project, funded over five years to provide free cancer medication. The initial phase will be implemented at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), with expansion planned in later stages. Concerns were raised over the lack of clean drinking water in Multan and underfunding of Nishtar Hospital-II. The committee stressed immediate attention to essential health and water services as fundamental rights.

The NHA updated the committee on the M6 Motorway (Sukkur–Hydera-bad), a Rs450 billion project divided into five sections. Feasibility for the Hyder-abad–Karachi link is underway. The committee discussed proceeding under a Public-Private Partnership model versus awaiting Asian Development Bank (ADB) support. Progress on partnership proposals, including one with Azerbaijan, remains limited.

The committee deferred the Uraan Pakistan project and recommended inclusion of the National Highways Authority (NHA) in the next meeting. Additionally, the committee, unanimously, approved PSDP projects for the Frontier Constabulary for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting concluded with a call for unified oversight, improved federal-provincial coordination, and equitable resource distribution to ensure timely delivery of national development priorities.

Attendees included Maj (retired) Tahir Iqbal, Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Naz Baloch, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Farhan Chishti, Akhtar Bibi, Dawar Khan Kundi, Malik Sohail Khan, Ali Asghar Khan, Iqbal Zehri, and Muhammad Ameer Sultan, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Finance Division, NHA, and Ministry of Interior.

