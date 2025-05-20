AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-20

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

Naveed Butt Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the dissolution of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) without a transition framework, which has caused operational confusion about the development projects.

The standing committee recommended formulating clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a centralised oversight mechanism to ensure accountability and continuity for development projects.

The committee met with Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani in the chair at the Parliament house on Monday.

NA panel urges PM to reconsider PWD closure

The members reviewed implementation of previous recommendations, examined sub-committee findings, and assessed progress on development initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

A detailed report was presented by the sub-committee led by Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, MNA, on the status of projects transferred to the provinces in the wake of PWD dissolution. The report, based on four meetings, outlined inter-ministerial coordination efforts and challenges in implementing Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) schemes, especially where federal funding is executed through provincial bodies.

The committee expressed concern over persistent execution issues, including re-tendering delays in Punjab, contractor litigation, and limited capacity within Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Members also noted delays in third-party verifications and pending payments. To address these, the sub-committee was reconstituted with Zulfiqar Bachani, Malik Sohail Khan, and Muhammad Ameer Sultan joining as members under the convenership of Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the PSDP fund disbursements are made based on provincial requisitions, with no discrimination. Funds of the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Plan has been released. Members were informed that new national projects will be finalized by 31st May, with several PC-1s already submitted for inclusion in the PSDP. Members emphasised timely consultation on these projects to reflect public priorities.

Members were also briefed on the Roche project, funded over five years to provide free cancer medication. The initial phase will be implemented at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), with expansion planned in later stages. Concerns were raised over the lack of clean drinking water in Multan and underfunding of Nishtar Hospital-II. The committee stressed immediate attention to essential health and water services as fundamental rights.

The NHA updated the committee on the M6 Motorway (Sukkur–Hydera-bad), a Rs450 billion project divided into five sections. Feasibility for the Hyder-abad–Karachi link is underway. The committee discussed proceeding under a Public-Private Partnership model versus awaiting Asian Development Bank (ADB) support. Progress on partnership proposals, including one with Azerbaijan, remains limited.

The committee deferred the Uraan Pakistan project and recommended inclusion of the National Highways Authority (NHA) in the next meeting. Additionally, the committee, unanimously, approved PSDP projects for the Frontier Constabulary for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting concluded with a call for unified oversight, improved federal-provincial coordination, and equitable resource distribution to ensure timely delivery of national development priorities.

Attendees included Maj (retired) Tahir Iqbal, Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Naz Baloch, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Farhan Chishti, Akhtar Bibi, Dawar Khan Kundi, Malik Sohail Khan, Ali Asghar Khan, Iqbal Zehri, and Muhammad Ameer Sultan, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Finance Division, NHA, and Ministry of Interior.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development projects PSDP Parliament House NA panel Public Works Department PWD Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani PWD closure

Comments

200 characters

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories