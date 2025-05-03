NA panel urges PM to reconsider PWD closure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has unanimously urged Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif to reconsider closure of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

Committee decided that a formal letter would be sent from the Secretariat of the Chairman, Standing Committee on Housing and Works of the National Assembly, to the Office of the Prime Minister, requesting reconsideration of the decision to shut down the Pak-PWD, due to its potential negative implications for public service delivery and the employment of thousands of workers.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met in Parliament House on Friday, under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The Committee took serious notice of the Ministry’s lack of seriousness and its failure to provide the required briefing to the Committee on time. During the meeting, the Committee discussed several important matters related to housing, infrastructure, and employment. It discussed calling attention notice No 71, which focused on the closure of Pak-PWD and its implications, particularly the unemployment of nearly 25,000 individuals. The notice was moved by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and other MNAs. Housing Committee expressed concern over the negative impact on the workforce, emphasising the need for immediate steps to address the issue.

The Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024 (Government Bill) also came under discussion. The committee decided to defer consideration of the bill until detailed reasons and justifications are provided regarding the proposed closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD), along with a clear explanation of the status and future of Pak-PWD employees.

The committee expressed grave concern over the non-submission of the compliance report and the presentation of inconclusive information. It emphasised the need for improved coordination and timely communication from the ministry in future proceedings and directed that complete, accurate, and verified data must be submitted in upcoming meetings to ensure transparency, uphold accountability, and enable effective parliamentary oversight.

The committee constituted a Sub-Committee under the convenorship of Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA, to examine and address issues related to the allotment of plots to journalists, as well as, pending payments against land acquisition, built-up property, and other matters pertaining to housing projects undertaken by the FGEHA.

The sub-committee includes Seema Mohiuddin Jamili, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, and Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi, as its members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025