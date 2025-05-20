AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

NNI Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Officials from both Pakistan and India have confirmed that the recently agreed ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours carries no expiry date, dispelling rumours of an imminent end to the fragile truce.

The clarification comes after widespread speculation that the ceasefire—brokered through backchannel diplomacy on May 10—was set to lapse on May 18 unless renewed.

However, military and diplomatic sources from both sides stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) had agreed during their May 12 discussion to continue the break in hostilities indefinitely. “There is no expiry date to the break in hostilities, as reaffirmed in the DGMOs interaction of May 12,” an Indian defence official told media.

Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring Pakistan, India ceasefire, dialogue

Pakistani diplomats echoed the sentiment, adding that both militaries are focused on ensuring the truce remains sustainable through regular contact and gradual de-escalation.

The ceasefire follows the most serious escalation in over two decades, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian air strikes. Pakistan responded with a strong but restrained military posture, earning international praise for its measured conduct.

A Pakistani diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the goal is to “turn this pause into a permanent peace,” noting that both sides had begun reducing troop presence near the border.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said confidence-building measures are underway, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, while warning that any violations would be met with a “targeted and proportionate” response.

