Ferozsons explores potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson

KARACHI: Ferozsons Laboratories Limited is exploring a potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan Pvt Limited, a pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with a consortium of leading Pakistani business groups.

This development follows a board meeting of Ferozsons held last week. During the meeting the company's Board of Directors reviewed the proposal, recommended by the Investment Committee.

The Board of Directors has authorized Chief Executive Officers and Chief Financial Officers to perform the due diligence, appoint advisor, sign all the documents in this respect and to do all other acts including giving bid money, security; etc., in connection with the potential acquisition.

The notice further said that the final purchase and equity investment will be approved by Board of Directors based on the outcomes of due diligence and other parameters, including relevant approvals.

Analysts say that the proposed acquisition is expected to have significant implications for Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, potentially expanding its market presence, product portfolio, and capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector.

