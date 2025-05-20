AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

FBR holds tax awareness session at CUST

Press Release Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), through its Taxpayers Services Wing, organized a tax awareness session at Capital University of Science & Technology. The session was attended by the President Hammad Qureshi, Vice President Ammad Azhar, General Secretary MAmmara Khan and university students.

The FBR team included Second Secretary (Tax Education) Zafar Iqbal Khan, Inspector Salman Khaliq, Coordinator Zia Farooqi and staff Manzoor Hussain.

During the session, Second Secretary (Tax Education) Zafar Iqbal Khan gave a comprehensive presentation on the tax structure and overall working of FBR. He highlighted the various measures being taken by FBR to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the revenue collecting system. In his briefing, he urged students to become “Tax Ambassadors” by spreading awareness about tax responsibilities in their communities.

The session concluded with a detailed Q&A session, where participants asked questions directly from the speaker and gathered more information. On the occasion, souvenirs were also distributed among the students.

This initiative is part of FBR's ongoing efforts to foster a better understanding of the tax system among youth and promote a culture of tax compliance in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Tax FBR CUST Capital University of Science & Technology tax awareness session

Comments

200 characters

FBR holds tax awareness session at CUST

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories