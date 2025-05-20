FBR holds tax awareness session at CUST

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), through its Taxpayers Services Wing, organized a tax awareness session at Capital University of Science & Technology. The session was attended by the President Hammad Qureshi, Vice President Ammad Azhar, General Secretary MAmmara Khan and university students.

The FBR team included Second Secretary (Tax Education) Zafar Iqbal Khan, Inspector Salman Khaliq, Coordinator Zia Farooqi and staff Manzoor Hussain.

During the session, Second Secretary (Tax Education) Zafar Iqbal Khan gave a comprehensive presentation on the tax structure and overall working of FBR. He highlighted the various measures being taken by FBR to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the revenue collecting system. In his briefing, he urged students to become “Tax Ambassadors” by spreading awareness about tax responsibilities in their communities.

The session concluded with a detailed Q&A session, where participants asked questions directly from the speaker and gathered more information. On the occasion, souvenirs were also distributed among the students.

This initiative is part of FBR's ongoing efforts to foster a better understanding of the tax system among youth and promote a culture of tax compliance in Pakistan.

