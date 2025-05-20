Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Hussain, the eminent economist, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and former advisor to the prime minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, has joined the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as Senior Advisor to strengthen the Institute’s policy landscape.

With a distinguished career spanning over five decades, Dr Hussain’s association with SDPI marks a significant leap in the think tank’s mission to influence evidence-based policy and institutional reform in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Monday.

His unparalleled experience in governance, public sector restructuring and economic management is expected to elevate SDPI’s strategic vision and deepen its impact on national policy discourse.

Welcoming Dr Hussain to the Institute, Executive Director of SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, stated: “Dr Ishrat Hussain’s joining is not just an honour but a defining moment for SDPI. His legacy in public sector reform, financial governance and development economics has transformed institutions and policymaking in Pakistan. We are confident that his counsel will immensely enhance our ability to navigate complex policy challenges and deliver actionable solutions for sustainable development.”

Previously, Dr Hussain served as Dean of Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. Besides, he also led the country’s most ambitious civil service reform agenda.

His tenure as advisor to the prime minister on institutional reforms saw the design and implementation of critical governance and institutional frameworks aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and citizen service delivery.

Dr Hussain’s presence at SDPI will further solidify the institute’s position as a premier think tank in South Asia, while also reinforcing the bridge between academic rigour and practical policymaking at the national and regional level.