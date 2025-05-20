AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Pakistan

Cattle market: sudden burst of activity in Karachi

Recorder Report Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 08:56am

KARACHI: With Eid-ul-Adha just 18 days away, the Northern Bypass Cattle Market has turned busier, with the total number of livestock exceeding 70,000.

Member of the Sindh Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock, Fisheries & Katchi Abadis, Muhammad Asif Khan, visited the market praised the security and arrangements made by the Sindh government.

Senior Vice President of PML-N Sindh, Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari, also visited the market and praised its arrangements.

However, trader community leader Jameel Paracha expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements, saying, “People are visiting with their families even in the late hours of the night, which reflects the secure and well-managed environment here.”

Administrator Faisal Ali expressed gratitude for the visit of the guests.

The cattle traders have arrived from Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Naushero Feroze, and Karachi’s farmhouses.

