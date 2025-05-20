AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

NBP advances technology to power smarter banking solutions

Recorder Report Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 07:07am

KARACHI: In pursuit of innovation and excellence in customer service, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has successfully completed a major upgrade of its banking technology platform. This strategic enhancement demonstrates NBP’s ongoing commitment to harnessing modern innovations to streamline operations.

The improved banking platform introduces a suite of enhancements, including accelerated transaction processing, significantly reduced system downtime, and greater operational efficiency across branches and digital channels. The modern infrastructure enables NBP to offer faster, smarter, and more secure banking services to millions of customers nationwide and internationally.

In addition to performance improvements, the system advancement brings state-of-the-art security features, offering stronger data protection while minimizing potential vulnerabilities. Customers will also benefit from more intuitive mobile and digital banking services, powered by technology-driven insights and personalized financial tools.

NBP’s investment in modernizing its banking infrastructure reflects our long-term vision of transforming NBP into a tech-enabled, customer-centric institution. With this transformation, the bank has positioned itself to serve its customers with enhanced agility, reliability, and convenience, while aligning with global best practices in digital banking and regulatory compliance.

The platform is designed with scalability in mind, supporting future growth, new branch integrations, and expansion across digital touchpoints. It is also optimized for seamless integration with fintech platforms and third-party services, promoting a more connected and innovative banking ecosystem, laying the foundation for future digital and advanced banking services.

NBP extends its sincere appreciation to its valued customers for their continued support and trust during this critical transformation. This achievement marks a significant step forward in the Bank’s mission to deliver world-class banking experiences, both in Pakistan and globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

banks NBP National Bank of Pakistan banking sector customer services banking services advanced technology banking solutions

Comments

200 characters

NBP advances technology to power smarter banking solutions

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Reserved seats case: constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories