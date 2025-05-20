NTU holds ‘All Pakistan Business Plan’ contest

FAISALABAD: The fourth All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at the National Textile University under the auspices of the Entrepreneur Society of Faisalabad Business School.

The event was attended by the students of over 50 universities across the country, who presented more than 80 unique and innovative business projects.

The occasion was attended by prominent Pakistani business personalities, including CEO of Sukoon Wellness and e-commerce expert Sheikh Ruhail, as well as Director of Faisalabad Business School Dr Sajjad Ahmed Beg, Acting Chairman of Faisalabad Business School Dr Muhammad Shehzad Iqbal, and organizing secretary of the Entrepreneur Society Farooq Jamal along with his team.

A large number of small business owners, traders, and students also participated in the event.

The aim of the competition was to promote entrepreneurial thinking among youth and help them transform their innovative ideas into practical ventures. Participants impressed the judges and attendees with their business proposals.

This annual competition plays a significant role in bringing young business minds together and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025