Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold prices took a big stride on Monday as global market regained momentum, soaring close to $3,250 per ounce, traders said.

Local gold prices surged by Rs4,000 per tola and Rs3,429 per 10, fuelled by international bullion market rise by $40 to $3,241 per ounce.

The fresh gains drove gold prices to Rs342,500 per tola and Rs293,638 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,410 per tola and Rs2,923 per 10 grams with international market selling the white metal at $33 per ounce, according to the association.

