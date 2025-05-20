Markets Print 2025-05-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 19, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 119,689.63
High: 120,285.55
Low: 119,250.68
Net Change: 40.49
Volume (000): 119,529
Value (000): 13,822,277
Makt Cap (000) 3,579,426,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,162.05
NET CH (-) 21.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,045.52
NET CH (-) 146.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,841.76
NET CH (-) 73.3
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,788.10
NET CH (+) 67.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,755.58
NET CH (-) 11.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,940.04
NET CH (-) 48.16
------------------------------------
As on: 19-MAY-2025
====================================
