KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 19, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 119,689.63 High: 120,285.55 Low: 119,250.68 Net Change: 40.49 Volume (000): 119,529 Value (000): 13,822,277 Makt Cap (000) 3,579,426,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,162.05 NET CH (-) 21.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,045.52 NET CH (-) 146.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,841.76 NET CH (-) 73.3 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,788.10 NET CH (+) 67.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,755.58 NET CH (-) 11.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,940.04 NET CH (-) 48.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-MAY-2025 ====================================

