Markets Print 2025-05-20

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 268,925 tonnes of cargo comprising 157,602 tonnes of import cargo and 111,323 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 157,602 comprised of 81,636 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,540 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 785 of Dap, 15,350 tonnes of Roc Phosphate & 50,291 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 111,323 comprised of 47,955 containerized Cargo, 5 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 61,400 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,393 tonnes of rice.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Pan Spirit, Seaspan Santos, Melbourne Bridge, Araya Bhum, Interlink Priority, MT Mardan, X-Press Kohima, Gfs Juno, Bow Titanium & Pera berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Araya, MT Shalamar, Fsl Kelang, Seaspan Santos, Leopard 2 & Sandpiper sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sunny Honor and Ivan-6 left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Sofia Express and Bam Bam are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 140,487 tonnes, comprising 95,487 tonnes imports cargo and 45,000 export cargo carried in 3,100 Containers (760 TEUs Imports &2,340 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘EM Zenith’ & three more container ships, Hansa Africa, Seaspan Santos, MSC Martina are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday 19th May, while four container ships, MSC Guernsey, MSC Falcon-III, GFS Juno and Xin Lian Chang are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 20th May, 2025.

