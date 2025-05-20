AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-20

Gold prices rebound on dollar weakness, US downgrade

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand after Moody’s downgraded the US government’s credit rating amid lingering trade concerns.

Spot gold gained 1.1% to $3,239.23 an ounce by 1236 GMT, reversing the previous session’s losses. US gold futures gained 1.7% to $3,242.60. “The main supporting factor for gold today is the downgrade of American debt by Moody’s,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com. “The dollar is also weakening across the board, with bond yields rising because government debt is being sold, so it’s a bit of a risk off tone in the market.”

Moody’s cut the United States’ top sovereign credit rating by one notch on Friday, the last of the major ratings agencies to downgrade the country, citing concerns about its growing $36 trillion debt pile.

The dollar slipped 0.8%, making greenback-priced gold cheaper for overseas buyers. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews on Sunday that President Donald Trump will impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith”. Meanwhile, soft economic data out of China also weighed on risk sentiment in the wider financial markets. Gold, often used as a safe store of value in times of uncertainty, rose to an all-time high of $3,500.05 per ounce on April 22. “We maintain our gold price forecast of $3,700/oz by year-end and $4,000/oz by mid-2026, despite delayed Fed cuts and lower US recession risk,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Trump on Saturday said in a social media post that the Federal Reserve should cut rates “sooner, rather than later”. Spot silver was up 0.7% at $32.5 and palladium lost 0.3% to $957.74. Platinum gained 0.9% to $996.45.

Demand for platinum jewellery in China, has started picking up, helping drive a deeper than previously expected global platinum deficit this year, the World Platinum Investment Council said.

Gold Gold Prices US gold gold rates Global Gold prices gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices rebound on dollar weakness, US downgrade

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories