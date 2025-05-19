AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s LNG imports to rise on higher demand from power cos, says Petronet

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 09:27pm

NEW DELHI: India’s liquefied natural gas imports are expected to rise in the coming months to meet growing electricity demand in the country, said A. K. Singh, chief executive of the country’s top gas importer Petronet LNG.

India last week invoked emergency measures asking companies to operate underutilised gas-based power plants at higher capacity from May 26-June 30 to meet electricity demand in the country, a notice posted on the ministry’s website shows.

India’s power demand has been subdued so far this month as rains tempered temperatures in the country.

“We expect LNG demand to rise similar to last year’s levels. Demand for power is rising in last few days so we are expecting demand for LNG to rise in the third or fourth week of May and in June,” he said.

Power plants running on gas have been more expensive than those operating on coal, solar and wind power, resulting in idling of about three-fifth of all gas-fired power stations in the country.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices rise slightly on US-China tariff truce

The narrowing price gap between spot and long-term LNG prices is also pushing some companies to step up purchases, he said, adding Indian customers prefer LNG prices at below $10 per million British thermal units.

Petronet hopes to complete expansion of its 17.5 million tons per year (tpy) Dahaj terminal to 22.5 million tpy in the next three to four months, he said, adding his firm would maximise the utilisation of the terminal to meet demand in the summer season.

India LNG LNG prices LNG imports LNG export Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

India’s LNG imports to rise on higher demand from power cos, says Petronet

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

SBP launches nationwide “Go Cashless” campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Security forces eliminate three Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

BCCI denies reports of withdrawal from Asia Cup, calls reports ‘speculative and imaginary’

Trump tariffs to ‘weigh on’ Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories