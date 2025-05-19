AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India threatens two offshore funds holding Adani shares with penalties, document shows

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 07:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India’s markets regulator has threatened two Mauritus-based funds with investments in the Adani Group that they could face penalties and cancellation of licences for not sharing shareholding details despite repeated requests over two years, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The Adani Group and its 13 offshore investors have been facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since Hindenburg Research in 2023 alleged improper use of tax havens by the group, triggering a stock sell-off. The group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and its shares have since recovered.

Indian regulations require that at least 25% of the shares of listed companies be held by public shareholders, but Hindenburg alleged the Adani Group breached those rules since some offshore funds with Adani company holdings were related to the conglomerate.

The two Mauritius-based Elara funds - Elara India Opportunities Fund and Vespera Fund - had been asked since 2023 to provide “granular disclosures” of all their shareholders since they had “concentrated positions” in the Adani Group, according to a SEBI document dated March 28, which was reviewed by Reuters.

India’s Adani Total Gas posts drop in quarterly profit on higher procurement charges

“To date, this has not been provided by these FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) to SEBI … They have also not provided any reasons,” the document said, adding that such delays had “impeded the investigation into the Adani Group’s compliance with minimum public shareholding norms.”

India’s Elara Capital and SEBI did not respond to Reuters queries. The Adani Group also did not respond.

The SEBI document noted that Elara funds did not make disclosures about their acquisitions of certain Adani stocks exceeding 5% - as was required by Indian regulations. It did not specify the exact shareholding in question.

Even though the funds are Mauritius based, they are registered with SEBI as FPIs, bringing them under compliance norms and scrutiny of the Indian regulator.

The two funds have applied to SEBI to settle the matter without admitting guilt and by paying a monetary fine, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the investigation is confidential.

It was not clear what penalties could they face eventually.

In November, U.S. authorities indicted group chairman Gautam Adani and some other executives, alleging they paid bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts and misled U.S. investors during fund raising. Adani denies wrongdoing, and says the allegations are baseless.

At least two other offshore investors in Adani stocks - Mauritius-based Lotus Investment and LTS Investment - also did not supply information on Adani holdings when asked by SEBI, the two sources added.

P.R. Ramesh, a lawyer who represent Lotus and LTS in India, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

India Adani Adani Group SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

Comments

200 characters

India threatens two offshore funds holding Adani shares with penalties, document shows

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Trump tariffs to ‘weigh on’ Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Beijing on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

Read more stories