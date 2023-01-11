AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US first lady Jill Biden to have surgery to remove skin lesion

Reuters Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 06:21pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BETHESDA: First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by US President Joe Biden, traveled to a military hospital on Wednesday for surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said.

The small lesion was found above the first lady’s right eye recently and she would have an outpatient procedure to remove it, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement last week. “In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended it be removed,” O’Connor said.

The procedure was to take place at Walter Reed National Military Center in suburban Bethesda, Maryland. President Biden accompanied his wife, 71, to the hospital.

O’Connor said in his statement that the first lady would undergo a common procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue.

Jill Biden to pay homage to Macron with American cheese

The Mayo Clinic says on its website that Mohs surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and each layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer.

“The goal of Mohs surgery is to remove all of the skin cancer without hurting the healthy skin around it. Mohs surgery allows the surgeon to be sure that all the cancer is gone. This makes it more likely that the cancer is cured. It reduces the need for other treatments or more surgery,” the Mayo Clinic said.

Joe Biden White House Jill Biden military hospital

Comments

1000 characters

US first lady Jill Biden to have surgery to remove skin lesion

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets: Dar

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

US halts all domestic flight departures over system outage

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

MG Motor India expects EVs to make up 25% of sales in 2023

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

Read more stories