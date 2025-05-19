Russia central bank says current account surplus in January-April at $21.1bn

MOSCOW: Russia’s central bank said on Monday that the current account surplus in January to April stood at $21.1 billion, compared with $30.8 billion in the same period of last year.

Exports shrunk to $128.7 billion from $136 billion last year, reflecting the lower price of oil, Russia’s main export commodity.

Imports, at $89.6 billion in January-April, were almost unchanged from $89.4 billion in the same period of last year.

On a monthly basis, imports rebounded slightly in April to $24.2 billion from $22.8 billion in March.

Lower imports are seen by analysts and officials as one of the reasons for the rouble’s recent strength.