AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.91%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.96%)
FFL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (7.84%)
FLYNG 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.92%)
HUBC 140.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
MLCF 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.44%)
OGDC 211.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PAEL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.98%)
PRL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.81%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.17%)
SEARL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
SSGC 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 62.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025
Toyota Industries to accept Toyota group offer, Kyodo says

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 03:27pm

TOKYO: Toyota Industries Corp plans to accept a tender offer by Toyota Motor Corp, the automaker’s Chairman Akio Toyoda and others, and is making arrangements to announce its intention as early as May, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

Both Toyota Motor and auto parts supplier Toyota Industries declined to comment on the report, saying that neither had made any announcement.

“We are always examining the optimal approach regarding our holdings in Toyota Group shares, but currently no decisions have been made,” a Toyota statement said.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Toyota Motor Chairman Toyoda had proposed the potential acquisition of supplier Toyota Industries in a possible 6 trillion yen ($41 billion) deal.

Following the Bloomberg report, Toyota said it was considering a potential buyout of the parts supplier in a deal that could transform Japan’s most influential corporate group.

