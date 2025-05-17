IMC supports Pakistani Paralympics athletes

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) proudly sponsored two young Pakistani aralympic athletes, Abdullah Chand (aged 14) and Sualeh Baloch (aged 16), who showcased their talent and determination by winning accolades at the 2025 International Para Taekwondo Tour held in Japan and Malaysia.

Both athletes are students at the Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) and were selected to represent Pakistan by the Pakistan Para Taekwondo Wing, operating under the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation. Their inspiring performance on the international stage has brought pride to the nation and demonstrated the incredible potential of para-athletes in Pakistan.

“IMC remains committed to providing an equal playing field for all sporting professionals in Pakistan,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company. “Our conviction to support emerging athletes is rooted in our belief in creating opportunities that empower individuals to achieve excellence and bring honor to the country.”

This initiative is part of IMC’s Concern Beyond Cars program, which aims to foster inclusion and empower communities. It also reflects the company’s deep commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and aligns with Toyota’s global philosophy that “no journey is taken alone.”

Indus Motor Company congratulates Abdullah and Sualeh on their remarkable achievements and remains steadfast in its mission to support Pakistan’s youth across all abilities and disciplines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025