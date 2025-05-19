PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 21
|
282
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 21
|
281.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 21
|
143.89
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 21
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 21
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / May 21
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 20
|
5,940.46
|
Nasdaq / May 20
|
19,142.71
|
Dow Jones / May 20
|
42,677.24
|
India Sensex / May 21
|
81,537.89
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 21
|
37,298.98
|
Hang Seng / May 21
|
23,796.63
|
FTSE 100 / May 21
|
8,781.18
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 21
|
24,049.38
|
France CAC40 / May 21
|
7,915.98
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 20
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 20
|
293,895
|
Petrol/Litre / May 21
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 21
|
62.76
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 21
|
3,313.39
|
Diesel/Litre / May 21
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 21
|
65.93
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / May 21
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
1.26
▲ 0.19 (17.76%)
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / May 21
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
3.99
▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
|
Parmount Sp. / May 21
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.79
▲ 0.49 (14.85%)
|
Khalid Siraj / May 21
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.50
▲ 1 (13.33%)
|
Invest Bank / May 21
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.55
▲ 0.18 (13.14%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 21
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
8.79
▲ 1 (12.84%)
|
Sally Textile / May 21
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
9.15
▲ 1 (12.27%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 21
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
9.35
▲ 1 (11.98%)
|
Saif Textile / May 21
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
10.91
▲ 1 (10.09%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / May 21
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
11.28
▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 21
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
7.32
▼ -0.89 (-10.84%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 21
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
16.12
▼ -1.66 (-9.34%)
|
Olympia Mills / May 21
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
47.03
▼ -4.19 (-8.18%)
|
Bunnys Limited / May 21
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
37.79
▼ -3.22 (-7.85%)
|
Bawany Air Products / May 21
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
45.83
▼ -3.78 (-7.62%)
|
National Silk / May 21
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
46.24
▼ -3.8 (-7.59%)
|
Sardar Chemical / May 21
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
30.12
▼ -2.18 (-6.75%)
|
Intermarket Securities / May 21
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
44.59
▼ -3.23 (-6.75%)
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / May 21
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
9.06
▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / May 21
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
431.99
▼ -24.82 (-5.43%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
103,655,617
▲ 0.36
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 21
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
40,320,997
▲ 0.36
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
36,278,201
▲ 0.03
|
Cnergyico PK / May 21
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
30,009,766
▲ 0.22
|
Pak Refinery / May 21
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
26,895,756
▲ 1.88
|
National Bank / May 21
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
17,684,501
▲ 8.76
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
17,418,239
▼ -0.99
|
Cres.Star Ins. / May 21
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
17,168,477
▼ -0.12
|
Gul Ahmed / May 21
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited(GATM)
|
15,888,206
▲ 0.7
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 21
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
13,362,580
▼ -0.15
