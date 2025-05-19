AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
FCCL 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.67%)
FLYNG 47.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-6.63%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.84%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PPL 176.75 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.53%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.03%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.74%)
SSGC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,794 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,893 Increased By 60.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 119,751 Increased By 102.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 36,574 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.07%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU and UK reach tentative agreement ahead of summit, say EU officials

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain reached a tentative agreement on defence and security, fisheries and youth mobility ahead of a EU-UK summit on Monday, paving the way for British firms to participate in large EU defence contracts, EU officials said.

Representatives of EU governments in Brussels received a text of a Common Understanding between Britain and the EU and the document is now being approved by all 27 EU governments, the officials said.

EU wins post-Brexit fishing row with Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet later on Monday in London.

“There is an agreement on the different texts and parallel aspects of the EU-UK Summit,” one EU diplomat said.

“From my understanding, all member states seem to be happy with what’s put on the table as the summit is about to start. There is now an ongoing written procedure to have the formal agreement of all member states but it shouldn’t cause any problem,” the diplomat said.

Britain is poised to agree the most significant reset of ties with the European Union since Brexit on Monday, seeking closer collaboration on trade and defence to help grow the economy and boost security on the continent.

US recession no longer likely after trade truce, says Barclays

“With the positive signs coming from the negotiators in London in the last days and hours, the scene is now all set for a very successful and constructive reset of the relationship, that both the EU and UK will benefit from,” the diplomat said.

European Union Brexit Ursula von der Leyen European Council President Antonio Costa EU UK summit EU defence contracts

Comments

200 characters

EU and UK reach tentative agreement ahead of summit, say EU officials

KSE-100 loses over 200 points after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Read more stories