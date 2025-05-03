EU wins post-Brexit fishing row with Britain

THE HAGUE: The European Union on Friday won a landmark case against Britain at the world’s oldest arbitration body over post-Brexit rights to fish sandeels, a tiny North Sea species.

The case at the Permanent Court for Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague was seen as a bellwether for other potential litigation between London and Brussels in a hot-bed industry.

It also marked the first courtroom trade battle between the 27-member bloc and Britain since it left the EU in 2020.

In a 298-page ruling, the PCA took the EU’s argument that Britain was not living up to its post-Brexit trade deal pledges.