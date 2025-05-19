Ryanair would expect Boeing to honour contract price if EU imposes tariffs

DUBLIN: Ryanair would expect Boeing to honour the agreed prices on current aircraft orders even if the European Union imposes reciprocal tariffs, a senior executive at Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said on Monday.

“We’ve a fixed price with Boeing and our suppliers, and we’ve been very much of the view if tariffs come to pass … we would expect our suppliers to honour the fixed prices,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview.

“If we were to see an increase in our prices, then we’d have to reserve our right to delay, cancel, or buy elsewhere,” said Sorahan, whose airline is one of Boeing’s largest customers.