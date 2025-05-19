AIRLINK 157.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.38%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.34%)
FLYNG 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.08%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
SEARL 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,465 Decreased By -184.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,472 Decreased By -129.3 (-0.35%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair would expect Boeing to honour contract price if EU imposes tariffs

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 12:02pm

DUBLIN: Ryanair would expect Boeing to honour the agreed prices on current aircraft orders even if the European Union imposes reciprocal tariffs, a senior executive at Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said on Monday.

“We’ve a fixed price with Boeing and our suppliers, and we’ve been very much of the view if tariffs come to pass … we would expect our suppliers to honour the fixed prices,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview.

Ryanair may cut more flights from small Spanish airports, El Economista reports

“If we were to see an increase in our prices, then we’d have to reserve our right to delay, cancel, or buy elsewhere,” said Sorahan, whose airline is one of Boeing’s largest customers.

ryanair Boeing Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan

Comments

200 characters

Ryanair would expect Boeing to honour contract price if EU imposes tariffs

KSE-100 loses over 160 points after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories