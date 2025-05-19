South Korean shares fall on market volatility sparked by US credit downgrade

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell 1% on Monday as a downgrade in US credit ratings weakened risk appetite.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 26.91 points, or 1.02%, to 2,599.96 as of 0120 GMT.

Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign credit rating on Friday due to concerns about the nation’s $36 trillion debt pile, in a move that could complicate President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut taxes and send ripples through global markets.

South Korea’s finance ministry said it would closely monitor domestic and global financial and foreign exchange markets as the Moody’s downgrade could add to market volatility.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.76%, while peer SK Hynix lost 3.13%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.55%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia lost 1.81% and 1.20%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 1.41%. Drugmaker Samsung Biologics rose 1.8%.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 251 advanced and 639 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 52.5 billion won ($37.6 million).

The won was quoted at 1,395.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than Friday’s close at 1,400.0.

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.04 point to 107.62.