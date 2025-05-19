AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.41%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
SSGC 35.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,473 Decreased By -176 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,473 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.35%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Xiaomi to invest at least $6.9 billion in chip design, founder says

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:32am

BEIJING: Chinese smartphone and electric vehicle maker Xiaomi said on Monday it plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) in chip design over at least 10 years.

The investment sum was flagged by Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun in a post on social media platform Weibo. A Xiaomi representative told Reuters the 50 billion yuan investment timeline starts from 2025.

Xiaomi denies report of YU7 SUV launch delay, Lei Jun to skip Shanghai auto show

Xiaomi has invested 13.5 billion yuan to self-develop its advanced mobile chip XringO1, Lei said in the post, adding that the company’s chip design unit employs more than 2,500 people.

Xiaomi

Comments

200 characters

Xiaomi to invest at least $6.9 billion in chip design, founder says

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories