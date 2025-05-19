AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
China, Hong Kong stocks sag on soft data despite tariff truce lift

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:29am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks sagged on Monday, as weak local data on industrial and retail sales highlighted ongoing economic challenges, although the Sino-US tariff reprieve continued to lift shares of port operators.

China, HK stocks dip with earnings

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng traded 0.5% lower.

  • China and Hong Kong markets have recovered ground lost since Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in early April, as Beijing and Washington announced a 90-day tariff pause last week. But the rally appears to be losing steam.

  • Official data showed on Monday that growth in China’s industrial output and retail sales slowed in April, curbing risk appetite.

  • Guosheng Securities cautioned investors against chasing stocks “before concrete evidence points to a better-than-expected economy.”

  • “Fluctuation within a wide range remains our base case scenario,” the brokerage wrote. ** But shares of Chinese port operators continued to surge, as investors doubled down on bets that the 90-day tariff pause will spur a rush in shipment.

  • Lianyungang Port, Ningbo Port and Zhuhai Port all hit their daily upward limit of 10%. Shares of other major port operators such as China Merchants Port Group and Shanghai International Port also rose sharply.

  • “Exporters may continue to boost production and delivery in the next few months in case tariffs are hiked again down the road,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president, Pinpoint Asset Management.

  • China Securities Co analysts said the tariff reprieve may “spur a shipment rush that leads to a burst of businesses” for port operators.

  • Hong Kong-listed shares of Midea Group and ZTO Express jumped after the Hang Seng Indexes Co said they would be added to the Hang Seng Index early next month.

  • Shares of China Literature plunged more than 8%, on announcement it would be removed from the Hang Seng Tech Index.

