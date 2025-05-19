AIRLINK 157.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.25%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.27%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
MLCF 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.08%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PPL 176.09 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.15%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.03%)
PTC 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.68%)
SEARL 86.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
SSGC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,788 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,843 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,500 Decreased By -149.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,494 Decreased By -107.6 (-0.29%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China struggles to lift home prices as April shows no growth

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s new home prices were unchanged in April from a month earlier for a second month, official data showed on Monday, extending the no-growth trend to nearly two years despite policymakers’ efforts to stabilise the sector.

New home prices have shown no growth since May 2023 as China attempts to lift the real estate sector, once a key driver of the economy, from a prolonged slump.

From a year earlier, prices in April were down 4.0%, a slight improvement from a 4.5% decline last month, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Beijing has announced a raft of stimulus measures in recent weeks to bolster the economy amid trade uncertainties with the US, including trimming mortgage costs for some buyers to turn around a property crisis that began in 2021.

Indebted developers have since struggled to repay their borrowings and deliver pre-sold homes, dampening confidence in the sector.

Resale home prices declined across tier-one, tier-two, and tier-three cities on both a monthly and annual basis.

China new home price rises accelerate in November, survey finds

Separate official data showed property investment dropped 10.3% year-on-year and sales by floor area shrank 2.8% in January-April.

The head of China’s financial regulator promised to roll out more measures to help sustain the “stabilising trend of the property sector” at a high-profile press conference earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the central bank cut the interest rate for housing provident fund loans by 25 basis points, effective May 8, reducing borrowing costs for some buyers.

China China new home China National Bureau of Statistics

Comments

200 characters

China struggles to lift home prices as April shows no growth

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories