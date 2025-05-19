AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.41%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
SSGC 35.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,473 Decreased By -176 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,473 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.35%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls as US credit downgrade spurs asset jitters, lifts yen

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Monday after Moody’s downgrade of the US government credit rating raised concerns about a potential flight from US assets, leading to a stronger yen.

The Nikkei index was down 0.36% at 37,617.63 by the midday break, while the broader Topix erased early losses to edge 0.14% higher to 2,744.16.

“The market is cautious about the impact of the Moody’s downgrade of the United States. They are worried this could drive sell-off of US assets,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The timing of the downgrade was bad. It came at a time domestic stock markets recouped losses from (US President Donald) Trump’s tariff announcement,” he said.

Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign credit rating on Friday due to concerns about the nation’s growing, $36 trillion debt pile, in a move that could complicate Trump’s efforts to cut taxes and send ripples through global markets.

US assets saw a global sell-off last month following Trump’s decision on April 2 to slap sweeping tariffs on trading partners, including key strategic allies such as Japan.

“If US dollars are sold, that would push the yen higher, which is bad for Japanese exporters,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The yen strengthened 0.3% to 145.24 in Asian trade on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

A stronger yen typically weighs on exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency. Shares of Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo brand, slipped 1.06% - the biggest drag in the Nikkei index.

Chip-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron lost 1.68% and 1.21%, respectively.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo jumped 7.38%, topping the Nikkei’s percentage gainers and providing the index’s biggest boost.

