AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.47%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
MLCF 74.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
PPL 175.91 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.04%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.21%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,469 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,470 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.36%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybean prices rebound, improved US weather limits upside

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:13am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Monday, with prices rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain-buying, although improved US growing conditions are likely to curb gains.

Wheat inched higher as dryness in China’s key growing areas supported prices, while corn firmed after last session’s losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.1% to $10.51-1/4 a bushel, as of 0413 GMT.

Wheat rose 0.7% to $5.28-3/4 a bushel and corn added 0.3% to $4/45 a bushel.

Beneficial planting and growing conditions for soybeans and corn crops in the US Midwest have put pressure on futures.

China has issued a warning on Friday about a high risk of dry, hot winds from next Monday to Thursday that could damage winter wheat crops in major producing areas, including Henan - a key wheat-growing province known as the country’s granary.

Chicago soybeans set for first weekly gain in three on demand prospects

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to May 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.

Corn US soybeans wheat production

Comments

200 characters

Soybean prices rebound, improved US weather limits upside

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories