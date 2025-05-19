AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.47%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
MLCF 74.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
PPL 175.91 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.04%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.21%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,469 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,470 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.36%)
London copper eases on China demand concerns after weak data

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:11am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices in London edged lower on Monday, giving up early gains, following concerns over the demand outlook in top consumer China after data showed slowing industrial output growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 0.1% at $9,438 a metric ton as of 0355 GMT.

China’s industrial output and retail sales growth slowed in April, official data showed on Monday, as a trade war threatened to dampen momentum in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s new home prices were unchanged for the second month in April, compared with a month earlier, official data showed, extending the no-growth trend to nearly two years despite policymakers’ efforts to stabilise the sector.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews on Sunday that Trump will impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith” on deals.

“Trump’s volatile policymaking presents a persistent downside risk to our metal price forecasts in the coming months,” said BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

Among other London metals, aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,468.5 a ton, zinc eased 0.3% to $2,684.5, lead gained 0.03% to $2,000.5 and nickel shed 0.3% to $15,595.

Demand concerns push copper prices lower

Tin added 0.2% to $32,875.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.9% to 77,630 yuan ($10,758.93) per ton.

SHFE aluminium was down 0.1% to 20,130 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 0.2% to 22,480 yuan, lead dipped 0.4% to 16,870 yuan, nickel fell 0.5% to 124,100 yuan, and tin eased 0.3% to 264,760 yuan.

Copper

